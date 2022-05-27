'Traffic nightmare' fears for new Lidl in Wolverhampton

The Mercure Goldthorn Hotel is set for demolition to make way for a new supermarket

Wolverhampton Council planners backed the move to demolish the Mercure Goldthorn Hotel, which dates back to 1890, and build a new budget supermarket there.

In its day, the 'Quality Hotel' was a favourite of showbiz stars including Bob Monkhouse and Diana Dors.

But the plans have been met with a mixed reception; some supporting the opportunity for new jobs, and others dreading the surge of traffic it's expected to bring.

Lidl says the new development will bring 40 full- and part-time jobs that will boost the local economy.

Although several committee members were against the proposal, chair councillor Anwen Muston voted to go ahead with the plan.

Some Facebook users reminisced on the good times when the hotel was in its prime.

Glenys Ball said: "So sad to see it looking so neglected, my mom and dad had their wedding reception there in the 1960s was a lovely hotel back then."

Mark Smith commented: "Such a shame it can't be restored and used as a classy hotel like it used to be."

Some are enthusiastic about the opportunities it will bring for local jobseekers. Rob Farmer said: "The place has been underused for over 10 years. If there is an opportunity to allow the site thrive and create jobs, let it happen."

But many are dreading the congestion. Sally Bradshaw commented: "Disgrace, same old story. It will be a nightmare for traffic."

Neil Bryan agrees that it will be a 'traffic nightmare', saying: "Can you imagine getting in and out the car park?"

But there might be a silver lining, as Andrew Hewkin said: "Good. That means the one at Finchfield might get a little less busy."