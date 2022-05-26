Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Apprentice gains skills on college build

Published:

For 19-year-old trainee site manager Jacob Ellis, doing an apprenticeship at Wolverhampton-based company Interclass has put him in the unique position of working on a £1.93 million construction project at the Ladder for the Black Country partner City of Wolverhampton College – where he is studying for his professional qualifications.

Jacob Ellis
Jacob, who is working towards a Level 4 construction site supervisor apprenticeship standard, combines working for Interclass – which has the contract to build two new mezzanine training areas in the construction block at the college’s Wellington Road campus – with studying for a Level 4 HNC in construction and the built environment on a day-release basis.

Jacob said: “On my apprenticeship I spend four days a week working for Interclass and attend college one day a week to study for my HNC.

“I’m learning how to supervise a construction site, as well as the legal and statutory requirements covering building control and planning approval and how to make sure that all works are completed to the required industry standard.

“An apprenticeship is a great way to learn – everything I learn at college I can relate to my day-to-day work and having the chance to work on the extension project is a great opportunity. When the extension is finished I’ll still be attending college to complete my qualification and I’ll feel very proud when I look at the new building and be able to say that I played a part in supervising its construction and was involved in the build from beginning to end.”

For details of construction and surveying apprenticeships offered by the college, go to wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/apprentices/category/construction-apprenticeships

For information on a wide range of apprenticeships visit The Ladder for the Black Country’s new website at ladderforblackcountry.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

