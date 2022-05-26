Ladder for the Black Country: Apprentice gains skills on college build

Jacob Ellis

Jacob, who is working towards a Level 4 construction site supervisor apprenticeship standard, combines working for Interclass – which has the contract to build two new mezzanine training areas in the construction block at the college’s Wellington Road campus – with studying for a Level 4 HNC in construction and the built environment on a day-release basis.

Jacob said: “On my apprenticeship I spend four days a week working for Interclass and attend college one day a week to study for my HNC.

“I’m learning how to supervise a construction site, as well as the legal and statutory requirements covering building control and planning approval and how to make sure that all works are completed to the required industry standard.

“An apprenticeship is a great way to learn – everything I learn at college I can relate to my day-to-day work and having the chance to work on the extension project is a great opportunity. When the extension is finished I’ll still be attending college to complete my qualification and I’ll feel very proud when I look at the new building and be able to say that I played a part in supervising its construction and was involved in the build from beginning to end.”

