Brewery's right royal new beer for Jubilee

Pub manager Eric Mills with the new Platinum Jubilee ale at the Park Inn, Woodsetton

The Woodsetton brewery has just launched a special 4.2 per cent strength celebration ale Platinum Jubilee.

It is on sale at Holden's tenanted pubs and its managed Woodsetton Pub Company estate.

One of the first to put it on was the Park Inn, next to the brewery in George Street.

The pub is now being run by a new licensee, Eric Mills, who has come in after a recent refurbishment.

Charlotte Holden from Holden's Brewery said there were plans for further improvements to the pub in coming months.

Platinum Jubilee ale is available at the company's Shropshire pubs including The Golden Lion in Bridgnorth and the recently refurbished Red Cow in Stableford Road, Ackleton.