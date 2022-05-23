New private terminal opens at airport

The new terminal

It provides a permanent home for Signature Aviation which has previously operated from temporary facilities at the site.

The world’s largest private aviation terminal operator has had the new facility built after a flood affected its previous 1930s era terminal building.

The 222 sq metres building includes a traveller's lounge, refreshment area and a passenger security screening checkpoint.

It also has a pilots' lounge and an electric vehicle charging station.

Signature Birmingham offers servicing for visiting aircraft.

John-Angus Smith, managing director for Signature in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “Signature rapidly mobilised to operate from a temporary facility immediately following the damage to our previous fixed base; however, this opening solidifies our ongoing commitment to our customers and to Birmingham Airport as we look to the future

“We are thankful for the support of Birmingham Airport Ltd in helping to re-establish Signature’s presence at the airport.”

“The newly built FBO in Birmingham reflects the resilience of our team and the importance of this location within our EMEA network,” said Daniel Myles, area director UK for Signature.

“General aviation continues to be a commercial driver to both the airport and Birmingham city, and we look forward to greeting attendees of the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Women’s UEFA Football Championship this summer.”

Construction of the new facility lasted 12 weeks, with interior fit and finishing taking an additional four weeks.