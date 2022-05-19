Ladder for the Black Country: Transfer scheme is a success

Andy Street

At an event celebrating a pioneering funding scheme it was revealed it has helped nearly 2,500 apprentices start work within businesses across the region.

The Apprenticeship Levy Transfer Scheme, which was set up by the WMCA three years ago, covers small and medium-sized enterprises training and assessment costs of taking on an apprentice. The WMCA is aiming to get more local employers to take on apprentices or train their existing workers into new roles.

The event also recognised an additional £2.8m pledged in the last month by companies like HSBC, Lloyds, Pertemps, RAC, National Express, University of Birmingham, Lendlease, Arriva, and Mitie –- bringing the total amount pledged to £37.5m.

To date, the scheme has benefitted close to 800 local businesses who have been able to take on apprentices thanks to the funding.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “The Apprenticeship Levy Transfer Scheme has been a resounding success for our region – improving skills, providing jobs, and changing lives. I’m pleased therefore we have been able to take a moment to celebrate what we have achieved around apprenticeships in the West Midlands.

“The skills that people are learning as a result of the Apprentice Levy Transfer Scheme will set them up well for future careers and ensure we provide a lasting legacy for people across the region.”