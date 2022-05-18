100 new jobs with poultry business expansion

The chilled and cold storage facility

Plans submitted by architectural, planning and building surveying practice, Cassidy + Ashton for the final phase of Midland-based Salisbury Poultry’s project have been approved by Wolverhampton Council.

The final stage of the three-phase project at the Murdoch Road site includes an 11,000 sq metres purpose-built chilled and cold store, and despatch facility to meet the projected future needs of the business and improve efficiency.

Salisbury Poultry has more than 800 employees and annual turnover in excess of £130m.

After a rapid period of growth, it embarked on a major expansion project in 2020 involving both construction of new and improved facilities. The three-phase project, which is expected to be fully completed in 2023, will result in the creation of the more than 100 jobs.

Cassidy + Ashton will now take forward the approved plans and appoint contractors, with construction expected to start by the summer.

Phase two of the project involving a three-storey extension to provide expanded production capacity and a modern office at Salisbury’s Vulcan Road site in Bilston, is still under construction and is expected to be completed by September.

Guy Evans, director at Cassidy + Ashton, said: “This has been a major expansion project spanning several years. We are proud to have supported Salisbury Poultry on many fronts from the early design and planning stages through to completion. As a multidisciplinary practice we stand well-equipped to offer professional support for large commercial projects such as this one.

“Not only will the new facilities planned for Salisbury’s Murdoch Road site provide a more effective operation, they will also set a precedent for further regeneration in the wider area.”

Mulkh Mehta, director at Salisbury Poultry, said: “Over the past five years there has been a rapid increase in demand in the food industry. Our business has needed to grow exponentially over a short period of time to strengthen our position in the market.

“We have made a great investment in bringing our business to the forefront of the food processing sector, and our expansion plans also promise the creation of jobs in the Midlands region, which is a great boost to the local economy.”