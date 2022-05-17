JCBs to pay homage to Queen’s reign

JCB engineering graduate James Ownsworth, left, and engineering degree apprentice Jed Brandreth with JCB’s hydrogen powered backhoe loader which will take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Staffordshire company confirmed today that it has signed an agreement to become a Platinum Jubilee Pageant Partner – and milestone machines spanning The Queen’s 70-year reign will be taking part in the spectacular event in London on Sunday, June 5.

The pageant will be the culmination of celebrations to mark The Queen’s 70 years on the throne. It will involve more than 10,000 people and tell the story of the monarch’s seven-decade reign through music, dance, and fashion.

Taking a bow will be JCB backhoe loaders from landmark years of The Queen’s reign. Leading the way will be the Mark 1 JCB backhoe from 1953, the year of Her Majesty’s Coronation. Next in line will be iconic JCB 3CX backhoes manufactured in The Queen’s jubilee years of 1977, 2002 and 2012. Bringing the parade right up to date for Platinum Jubilee year will be a 2022 JCB backhoe loader powered by hydrogen.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford: “I am delighted that JCB is supporting the Platinum Jubilee Pageant as a Partner. It will be a very unique occasion and a wonderful way of saying thank you to The Queen for 70 years of service to our country and the Commonwealth. We are very proud to be taking part in the Pageant and proud of the role JCB machines have played over the course of the last 70 years in helping shape the world we live in today. We are also thrilled about a future where our machines will be powered by hydrogen and delighted to be able to highlight this technology.”