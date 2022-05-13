Notification Settings

New womenswear shop for Tettenhall as businesswoman expands from online to high street

By John Corser

A new womenswear store is opening in Tettenhall High Street later this month.

Tettenhall High Street. Photo: Google

The Decorium is being started by Lucy Talbot who previously ran it as an online operation from her home in the village.

She started the online business whilst working in the fashion industry for Asos and Charlotte Tilbury.

She said she had chosen the day of the village's bi-annual food market - Saturday, May 21 - to launch her physical shop.

"My business selling the latest fashion picked up during the pandemic and I decided to start a shop as well.

"I hope to create jobs as the business grows."

The Decorium will initially be open on Saturdays from 10am to 6pm and Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 5.30pm.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

