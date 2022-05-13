Tettenhall High Street. Photo: Google

The Decorium is being started by Lucy Talbot who previously ran it as an online operation from her home in the village.

She started the online business whilst working in the fashion industry for Asos and Charlotte Tilbury.

She said she had chosen the day of the village's bi-annual food market - Saturday, May 21 - to launch her physical shop.

"My business selling the latest fashion picked up during the pandemic and I decided to start a shop as well.

"I hope to create jobs as the business grows."