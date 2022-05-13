Local businesses thrive with in-store market stalls

Cakes by Chloe

The Birchley Industrial Estate based store has been hosting Shop Small, Support Local markets since August, inspired by the brand’s own simple beginnings, trading home textiles from a market stall in Leicester in 1979.

Multiple small independent businesses have set up stalls within the Oldbury store, selling everything from cards, to chocolate brownies, wax melts and candles – many of which are products that Dunelm also stock.

Kelly Louise, who founded Kelly’s Homemade Cards, was one of the first businesses to take advantage of the unique opportunity offered by Dunelm and has benefited from attracting a new customer base different to the craft fairs that she previously attended.

She said: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity offered by Dunelm, it’s such a friendly and welcoming atmosphere in the Oldbury store. These markets are so beneficial to artists who are just starting out, as they can showcase their crafts without the significant overheads often incurred from setting up independently.”

Someone that has seen the popularity of these local pop ups grow first-hand is store manager Kayleigh Davenport who said: “I love that we’re helping small businesses to grow – knowing we’re bringing them closer to the local community is just brilliant.”

More than 40 independent businesses have hosted their own stalls since last August, including Kelly’s Homemade Cards, Cakes By Chloe, Perfect Match Wax and Dapper Dogs Of Bearwood.

The opportunity to sell from Dunelm Oldbury’s market is open to all local independent businesses for a small charity donation. Most businesses who have been involved are now regulars, returning weekly to set up shop.