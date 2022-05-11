Annual sales and profits grow for Alstom

Alstom is building new trains for HS2

The group, which has its Midlands Traincare Centre at Jones Road, Oxley, Wolverhampton, saw orders rise by 112 per cent on the previous year to £16.4bn with £10.8bn of that from Europe.

Its order backlog is now at a record high of £69.1bn.

For the year to the end of March Alstom's adjusted earnings before tax reached £654.6 million – a rise of 19 per cent.

Alstom chairman and chief executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said: “Our fiscal year results are fully in line with our objectives, both in terms of financial and operational performance. Driven by a very positive market, the group recorded in 2021-2022 a strong order intake, reflecting its enlarged momentum, with significant wins in Europe but also in Latin America, in Taiwan and in Australia."

The group employs 74,000 including 6,000 in the UK.

In the UK Alstom signed contracts with HS2 to design, build, and maintain the next generation of very high-speed trains as part of the £1.97bn contract in a 50/50 joint venture with Hitachi.