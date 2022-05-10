Turnover up for National Milk Records

National Milk Records has seen growth in turnover

NMR, which has laboratories at Calibre Business Park, Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, provides information for the UK dairy industry.

In the quarter revenues for testing of Johne's disease increased by £103,000 or 9.6 per cent to £1.16m and revenues for milk recording services were up 3.8% to £2.28m.

Managing director Andy Warne said: "I am pleased to report continued and sustained growth in revenues in our third quarter trading for the group.

"Health testing, and in particular Johne's disease testing, continues to be a principal driver for revenue growth for NMR, growing by almost 10 per cent compared to a year earlier.

"I am also pleased to see the beginnings of significant growth in genomics testing, buoyed by our recent agreement with Genus. We are convinced that the benefits of genomics testing, particularly when coupled with our exclusive GenoCells service, will see a rapid penetration of the UK market.