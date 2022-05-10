Production site is developed to meet growth

Autosmart International plans to recruit more staff

Autosmart International, which produces specialist washes, wheel cleaners and polishes for vehicles, has finalised plans to kit out its 60,000 sq ft production site in Burntwood with new state-of-the-art automatic machinery, with the support of a seven-figure finance package from Lloyds Bank.

The new equipment and site design will support a threefold increase in sales, whilst reducing operating costs and minimising the plant’s impact on the environment.

It forms part of wider plans to develop the five-acre site purchased by the business in July 2020. This includes the construction of a new warehouse, which will increase warehousing capacity by 50 per cent, and the installation of overhead conveyor belts to efficiently transport goods between the production facility and the warehouse.

Autosmart International operates a network of franchises in eight different countries, including France, Germany and Australia. Overseas sales currently make up 30 per cent of its revenue, and this is rapidly increasing, delivering three quarters of the firm’s growth over the past five years. It hopes that the new site will support its ambitions to tap into more opportunities abroad.

It currently employs 150 people in the area and intends to create more jobs as it continues to grow.

Sophie Atkinson, managing director at Autosmart International, said: “Over the last three years we’ve seen our franchise partners doing really well growing their businesses, leading to further demand. By investing in the site, we are ensuring we are prepared for further growth both in the UK and in other markets, where we’re continuing to grow our presence.

“We’ve banked with Lloyds Bank for nearly two decades and their support with this investment has been outstanding. They’ve been incredibly flexible in meeting our needs. We look forward to working with them as we continue our growth.”

Chris Pennick, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Autosmart is highly-regarded in the industry and is a fantastic example of a local firm that is flying the flag for the Staffordshire business community domestically and overseas.