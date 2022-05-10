Mayor backs firm to become global electrification leader

Stuart Hateley (Grayson Thermal Systems), Andy Street (Mayor of the West Midlands), Ian Hateley and Matthew Hateley (both Grayson Thermal Systems

That was the clear message presented to Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, during a visit to the firm’s Tyseley base, with bosses at the 44-year-old firm convinced that the switch to greener transport solutions presents a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity for the company and the region.

Managing director Stuart Hateley believes the area’s traditional strengths in innovation and research and development are already paving the way for new contracts across the world and wants the Government to get behind this drive by making sure that all publicly-funded projects feature initiatives that ensure UK-produced goods are given a boost.

His own company is doing its bit, recently investing £2 million in R&D, employee training and state-of-the-art testing technology to help it bring a range of zero-emission vehicle products to market that are now being sold into the battery, electric and hydrogen fuel cell, on-highway, off-highway and rail markets.

These solutions are headlined by its battery thermal management system, which keeps zero emission vehicles batteries at a stable temperature improving efficiency and extending life.

There has also been significant interest in its complete vehicle thermal management system, MagDrive pump and electric water heater, the latter providing an instant source of clean heat generation that can be transferred for passenger or driver comfort.

“West Midlands manufacturers have really embraced the electrification drive and are exploring ways where they can take conventional technology and transform it into products that will help original equipment manaufacturers achieve zero emission targets,” explained Stuart, who runs Grayson Thermal Systems with his brothers Ian and James.

“From the beginning of 2021 we have enjoyed significant success in the UK, mainland Europe, North America and even further afield with our new suite of products and this is just the start…the potential is huge, with millions of pounds of contracts up for grabs that could create hundreds of jobs here and throughout the supply chain.

“It was great to welcome Andy Street to look at our technology developments, which have led to our recent successes and discuss ways in which we could work together to ensure that Government-funded projects deliver even more benefit to the local area.

“A lot of the time it is about making the powers that be aware of what we do in the region and the amazing technical expertise and proven technology we have on our doorstep.

“The conversations were very positive and there was a genuine desire from all parties to explore ways where we could accelerate the development of the region’s ‘electric’ supply chain, boosting domestic and international trade in the process.”

Mr Street said: “We have a unique opportunity to lead the UK in electrification and the Green Industrial Revolution, and we’ve already enjoyed several funding successes that will help build a more sustainable future – not least when it comes to transport infrastructure.

“But we must continue to explore ways in which we can ensure the full benefit of our greener future can be felt by local businesses, who have the technology, skills and expertise required to bring our plans to life.