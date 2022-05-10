City development sold

The property in Chapel Ash

Offers in the region of £720,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for the combined sale of both 17-19 Chapel Ash and Clifton House, Clifton Street.

The Chapel Ash property, which has two ground floor commercial units, is on the A41, half a mile from the city centre, with the Clifton Street premises located to the rear.

The two properties in total extend to approximately 9,390 sq ft.

Martin Zaki, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The properties generated a high level of interest before a sale was agreed with a local private owner-occupier.

"It’s the latest in a series of successful transactions we’ve recently completed in the Chapel Ash area.

“The development, which benefits from excellent transport links, is well located on the A41 close to Wolverhampton city centre, with a mix of retailers and professional firms in the surrounding area.”