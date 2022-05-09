Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Planet Doughnut to open new store in Rugeley

By John CorserRugeleyBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

Planet Doughnut will be opening its eighth store, on Brook Square in Rugeley, by the end of May.

Owner Duncan McGregor
Owner Duncan McGregor

It will be the one of five planned stores this year for the family-owned Shropshire business, which was launched in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Duncan and Samantha McGregor.

They said: “We are delighted to be expanding into Rugeley, after receiving such a warm welcome in Lichfield in December. We’ve always had a warm welcome in Staffordshire, so we hope our doughnut and drinks offer is well received.

“We are aiming for a late May opening and the first day is always packed with free doughnuts, drinks and much more.

“Initially, we will be open five days a week selling our classic and vegan doughnuts, fresh coffee from Iron and Fire and handcrafted milkshakes. It will be mainly a takeaway offer, with minimal seating, but will be on all the major delivery apps.

The husband and wife team began their business in their kitchen in Shrewsbury and have since developed their brand with outlets across the country and more than 20 types of sweet treat in their range.

Mr McGregor added: "We grew in popularity quite quickly through posting on social media and attending farmers’ markets and quickly realised our converted garage that was our micro-small bakery just wouldn’t cut it.

“We opened our first shop in Shrewsbury and at that point upscaled to a small bakery and over the past four years have expanded into a custom-built bakery with another shop in Telford, Chester and at the bakery itself.

“We’ve always tried to make doughnuts that little bit different and two years ago introduced a range of vegan doughnuts to go alongside our classic range.

“Our flavours run from the classic glazed doughnut, mango and raspberry, through to chocolate bar-inspired flavours like the Terrys chocolate orange doughnuts and many more.”

Business
News
Rugeley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Entertainment
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News