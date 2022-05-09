Notification Settings

Co-op women are hailed as role models

By John Corser

A trio of inspirational women at Central England Co-op have been recognised as role models for inclusion in the workplace after being listed in the Role Models for Inclusion in Retail Index 2022.

Hannah Gallimore
Social change manager Hannah Gallimore and chief technology officer Liz Robson, both based at the co-operative society’s Lichfield headquarters, have been included in the inaugural index published by Diversity in Retail, in partnership with The MBS Group.

Store manager Sunni Stewart, based in Kibworth, Leicestershire, also features.

The index aims to celebrate individuals in the retail sector who are driving progress on diversity and inclusion.

Liz Robson

Sunni and Hannah are members of CEC’s inclusion workgroup, while Liz is the group’s executive team sponsor, and all are passionate about ensuring colleagues from whatever backgrounds are listened to and encouraging a more inclusive workplace.

Hannah Gallimore has been part of the team since 2015 and inclusion has been a key focus area for her in her role.

She has been a key driver in the set-up of CEC’s inclusion workgroup and said it had been a hugely rewarding experience for her.

“Our inclusion workgroup has given me the opportunity to meet wonderful people I might not otherwise have got to know, and I’ve shared experiences that have made me happy, sad, sometimes angry and that have given me hope.

“I’m passionate about the work we do to support colleagues and ensure they feel comfortable to have open conversations so we can continue to improve and make strides as an inclusive employer.," she said.

Liz is part of the executive team at CEC and is the executive sponsor for the society’s inclusion workgroup, something she’s passionate about and takes an active role in the group’s work.

“Diversity and inclusion is important to me, particularly in the sponsorship of gender diversity in sectors and roles that have previously been challenging for women to join," she said.

“In my current role as a member of CEC’s executive team, I’m in a fortunate position to help influence and improve inclusion and accessibility for our members, customers and colleagues.

“To be recognised in this way as a role model for inclusion alongside such respected peers is extremely humbling and I’m determined to continue the work we’re doing within our organisation to ensure we’re an inclusive and progressive workplace."

