£10 million four-floor Sports Direct opens in Birmingham

The chain, part of Frasers Group, closed its old two-floor store in Bullring on April 10 and opens on Friday at the new site.

It has moved to the former Primark site, almost opposite the Odeon cinema in New Street. The new store also includes Evans Cycles and Game sections.

The new boss of Sports Direct has warned that the retailer will probably have to put up prices as it faces costs that are "going through the roof".

Michael Murray, aged 32, has taken over from Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley– his future father-in-law – as chief executive of Frasers Group and is one of the youngest chief executive in FTSE 250 companies.

He insists that Mr Ashley is not still pulling the strings and says that he believes the high streets are not dead but they will become different.

The group has plans to open up to 10 new flagship stores across the UK.

In relation to prices Mr Murray admitted they will probably rise.

"In terms of the pricing of product, we are very much at the mercy of our brand partners. They decide the price they want to sell the goods for and we will increase the prices as and when the brands ask us or recommend us to do so," he explained.

Birmingham's new Sports Direct also features an E-sports gaming room and a sports bra fitting service.

"It has cost more than £10 million. It's a huge investment in the High Street," added Mr Murray who aims to build on the "retail excellence" which Mr Ashley had created over the last 40 years and build a business that was fit for purpose for the next 40 years.