Three West Midlands food businesses handed zero stars in latest hygiene ratings

Data collected over the past month by The Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that out of 317 Wolverhampton restaurants and cafes, 246 have five-star ratings and none have a zero.
In Sandwell, out of 366 takeaways with ratings, 169 have five, and two have a rating of zero.
Of Cannock Chase District's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs, 86 have five stars, and one has a zero.
In Dudley, out of 311 takeaways with ratings, 117 have five, and none have zero.
Out of 251 restaurants in Walsall, 139 have five stars, and none have zero.
In Stafford, of the 197 restaurants and cafes, 128 have five, and none have zero.
Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
See the full list below.
Five-star ratings
Eat 99, Queen Street, Wolverhampton
Subway, Queen Square, Wolverhampton
The Wheatsheaf, Wheatsheaf Hotel, Market Street, Wolverhampton
Rocket Pools Inn And Restaurant, Rocket Pool Drive, Bilston
Pepe's Piri Piri, Broad Street, City Centre
Brandon Way Cafe, Brandon Way, West Bromwich
Fry A' Tucks Cafe, Dudley Road, Brierley Hill
Stir ADC at Art And Design Centre, Venture Way, Brierley Hill
Stir Brasserie, Discovery Way, Dudley
Fliss Fancy, Pensnett, Brierley Hill
Pen's Ale, Pensnett, Brierley Hill
Spice Fusion, Upper Gornal, Dudley
JC's Coffee House, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton
The Moseley Park at Table Table, Broadlands, Wolverhampton;
Eggless Cake Shop, Marsh Lane Parade, Wolverhampton
The Bear, Greengate Street, Stafford
Pasha Authentic Turkish Grill, High Green, Cannock
BHX1 Catering at Amazon, Power Station Road, Rugeley
Four-star ratings
Bruford Arms Grill, Bruford Road, Wolverhampton
Bilston Cornerstone Cafe, Wolverhampton Street, Bilston
Oxley Fish Bar, Marsh Lane Parade, Wolverhampton
Flip Out Sandwell, Churchbridge Industrial Estate, Oldbury
Stony Lane Chippy, Stony Lane, Smethwick
Park Tavern, Cot Lane, Kingswinford
Flo's Coffee Shop, Windmill Hill, Cradley
The Venue Dudley, High Street, Dudley
Wordsley Tandoori, Lawnswood Road, Wordsley
Golden Fry, Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley
The Green Olive, Albion Parade, Kingswinford
Riverbank Restaurant, Earl Street, Stafford
Geek Retreat, Gaolgate Place, Stafford
Three-star ratings
Foodswing (AFC), Collingwood Road, Wolverhampton
Pizza Lunt, Lunt Road, Wolverhampton
Perico, Park Lane West, Tipton
Blakey's Eastern Memories, High Street, Brierley Hill
The Swan Inn, Long Lane, Halesowen
Elior - Wincanton Screwfix, Shackleton Way, Stafford
Waterfront Food & Espresso Bar, Waterfront East, Brierley Hill
Boing Zone, Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge
Black Horse Inn, Illey Lane, Halesowen
Chicken Hut, Castle Street, Dudley
Wallows Kebab and Pizza, Wallows Road, Brierley Hill
Two-star ratings
Dessert Strip, Alexandra Road, Halesowen
Tasty Grill, Birchills Street, Walsall,
Lusso Coffee, Whitehall Road, Halesowen
Mossleys, Cresswell Crescent, Walsall
Queens Head, Brunswick Park Road, Wednesbury
Nimo Burgers, Victoria Street, Wolverhampton
One-star ratings
Sir Winston Fish & Chips, Lawnswood Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge
Top 1 Pizza/Beef Belly Grill House, New Street, Dudley
Jaqks Chicken and Chips, New Street, West Bromwich
Fenn's Cafe, Vicarage Road, Halesowen
Indiluxe Restaurant, Audnam, Stourbridge
David's Deli, Lower High Street, Stourbridge
Full English Cafe, Halesowen Road, Halesowen
Zero-star ratings
Kashmir Grill House, Shireland Road, Smethwick
Alok, Great Bridge, Tipton
The Rag Country Inn, Ironstone Road, Rawnsley