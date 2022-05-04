Notification Settings

Three West Midlands food businesses handed zero stars in latest hygiene ratings

By Lauren Hill

Hundreds of venues in the region have been awarded a maximum five-star rating though a minority have dropped to zero stars, the latest food hygiene figures show.

The most recent figures show mostly five-stars.
Data collected over the past month by The Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that out of 317 Wolverhampton restaurants and cafes, 246 have five-star ratings and none have a zero.

In Sandwell, out of 366 takeaways with ratings, 169 have five, and two have a rating of zero.

Of Cannock Chase District's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs, 86 have five stars, and one has a zero.

In Dudley, out of 311 takeaways with ratings, 117 have five, and none have zero.

Out of 251 restaurants in Walsall, 139 have five stars, and none have zero.

In Stafford, of the 197 restaurants and cafes, 128 have five, and none have zero.

Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

See the full list below.

Five-star ratings

  • Eat 99, Queen Street, Wolverhampton

  • Subway, Queen Square, Wolverhampton

  • The Wheatsheaf, Wheatsheaf Hotel, Market Street, Wolverhampton

  • Rocket Pools Inn And Restaurant, Rocket Pool Drive, Bilston

  • Pepe's Piri Piri, Broad Street, City Centre

  • Brandon Way Cafe, Brandon Way, West Bromwich

  • Fry A' Tucks Cafe, Dudley Road, Brierley Hill

  • Stir ADC at Art And Design Centre, Venture Way, Brierley Hill

  • Stir Brasserie, Discovery Way, Dudley

  • Fliss Fancy, Pensnett, Brierley Hill

  • Pen's Ale, Pensnett, Brierley Hill

  • Spice Fusion, Upper Gornal, Dudley

  • JC's Coffee House, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton

  • The Moseley Park at Table Table, Broadlands, Wolverhampton;

  • Eggless Cake Shop, Marsh Lane Parade, Wolverhampton

  • The Bear, Greengate Street, Stafford

  • Pasha Authentic Turkish Grill, High Green, Cannock

  • BHX1 Catering at Amazon, Power Station Road, Rugeley

Four-star ratings

  • Bruford Arms Grill, Bruford Road, Wolverhampton

  • Bilston Cornerstone Cafe, Wolverhampton Street, Bilston

  • Oxley Fish Bar, Marsh Lane Parade, Wolverhampton

  • Flip Out Sandwell, Churchbridge Industrial Estate, Oldbury

  • Stony Lane Chippy, Stony Lane, Smethwick

  • Park Tavern, Cot Lane, Kingswinford

  • Flo's Coffee Shop, Windmill Hill, Cradley

  • The Venue Dudley, High Street, Dudley

  • Wordsley Tandoori, Lawnswood Road, Wordsley

  • Golden Fry, Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley

  • The Green Olive, Albion Parade, Kingswinford

  • Riverbank Restaurant, Earl Street, Stafford

  • Geek Retreat, Gaolgate Place, Stafford

Three-star ratings

  • Foodswing (AFC), Collingwood Road, Wolverhampton

  • Pizza Lunt, Lunt Road, Wolverhampton

  • Perico, Park Lane West, Tipton

  • Blakey's Eastern Memories, High Street, Brierley Hill

  • The Swan Inn, Long Lane, Halesowen

  • Elior - Wincanton Screwfix, Shackleton Way, Stafford

  • Waterfront Food & Espresso Bar, Waterfront East, Brierley Hill

  • Boing Zone, Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge

  • Black Horse Inn, Illey Lane, Halesowen

  • Chicken Hut, Castle Street, Dudley

  • Wallows Kebab and Pizza, Wallows Road, Brierley Hill

Two-star ratings

  • Dessert Strip, Alexandra Road, Halesowen

  • Tasty Grill, Birchills Street, Walsall,

  • Lusso Coffee, Whitehall Road, Halesowen

  • Mossleys, Cresswell Crescent, Walsall

  • Queens Head, Brunswick Park Road, Wednesbury

  • Nimo Burgers, Victoria Street, Wolverhampton

One-star ratings

  • Sir Winston Fish & Chips, Lawnswood Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge

  • Top 1 Pizza/Beef Belly Grill House, New Street, Dudley

  • Jaqks Chicken and Chips, New Street, West Bromwich

  • Fenn's Cafe, Vicarage Road, Halesowen

  • Indiluxe Restaurant, Audnam, Stourbridge

  • David's Deli, Lower High Street, Stourbridge

  • Full English Cafe, Halesowen Road, Halesowen

Zero-star ratings

  • Kashmir Grill House, Shireland Road, Smethwick

  • Alok, Great Bridge, Tipton

  • The Rag Country Inn, Ironstone Road, Rawnsley

Lauren Hill

