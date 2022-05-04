Three West Midlands food businesses handed zero stars in latest hygiene ratings

The most recent figures show mostly five-stars.

Data collected over the past month by The Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that out of 317 Wolverhampton restaurants and cafes, 246 have five-star ratings and none have a zero.

In Sandwell, out of 366 takeaways with ratings, 169 have five, and two have a rating of zero.

Of Cannock Chase District's 94 pubs, bars and nightclubs, 86 have five stars, and one has a zero.

In Dudley, out of 311 takeaways with ratings, 117 have five, and none have zero.

Out of 251 restaurants in Walsall, 139 have five stars, and none have zero.

In Stafford, of the 197 restaurants and cafes, 128 have five, and none have zero.

Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

See the full list below.

Five-star ratings

Eat 99, Queen Street, Wolverhampton

Subway, Queen Square, Wolverhampton

The Wheatsheaf, Wheatsheaf Hotel, Market Street, Wolverhampton

Rocket Pools Inn And Restaurant, Rocket Pool Drive, Bilston

Pepe's Piri Piri, Broad Street, City Centre

Brandon Way Cafe, Brandon Way, West Bromwich

Fry A' Tucks Cafe, Dudley Road, Brierley Hill

Stir ADC at Art And Design Centre, Venture Way, Brierley Hill

Stir Brasserie, Discovery Way, Dudley

Fliss Fancy, Pensnett, Brierley Hill

Pen's Ale, Pensnett, Brierley Hill

Spice Fusion, Upper Gornal, Dudley

JC's Coffee House, Linthouse Lane, Wolverhampton

The Moseley Park at Table Table, Broadlands, Wolverhampton;

Eggless Cake Shop, Marsh Lane Parade, Wolverhampton

The Bear, Greengate Street, Stafford

Pasha Authentic Turkish Grill, High Green, Cannock

BHX1 Catering at Amazon, Power Station Road, Rugeley

Four-star ratings

Bruford Arms Grill, Bruford Road, Wolverhampton

Bilston Cornerstone Cafe, Wolverhampton Street, Bilston

Oxley Fish Bar, Marsh Lane Parade, Wolverhampton

Flip Out Sandwell, Churchbridge Industrial Estate, Oldbury

Stony Lane Chippy, Stony Lane, Smethwick

Park Tavern, Cot Lane, Kingswinford

Flo's Coffee Shop, Windmill Hill, Cradley

The Venue Dudley, High Street, Dudley

Wordsley Tandoori, Lawnswood Road, Wordsley

Golden Fry, Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley

The Green Olive, Albion Parade, Kingswinford

Riverbank Restaurant, Earl Street, Stafford

Geek Retreat, Gaolgate Place, Stafford

Three-star ratings

Foodswing (AFC), Collingwood Road, Wolverhampton

Pizza Lunt, Lunt Road, Wolverhampton

Perico, Park Lane West, Tipton

Blakey's Eastern Memories, High Street, Brierley Hill

The Swan Inn, Long Lane, Halesowen

Elior - Wincanton Screwfix, Shackleton Way, Stafford

Waterfront Food & Espresso Bar, Waterfront East, Brierley Hill

Boing Zone, Mill Race Lane, Stourbridge

Black Horse Inn, Illey Lane, Halesowen

Chicken Hut, Castle Street, Dudley

Wallows Kebab and Pizza, Wallows Road, Brierley Hill

Two-star ratings

Dessert Strip, Alexandra Road, Halesowen

Tasty Grill, Birchills Street, Walsall,

Lusso Coffee, Whitehall Road, Halesowen

Mossleys, Cresswell Crescent, Walsall

Queens Head, Brunswick Park Road, Wednesbury

Nimo Burgers, Victoria Street, Wolverhampton

One-star ratings

Sir Winston Fish & Chips, Lawnswood Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge

Top 1 Pizza/Beef Belly Grill House, New Street, Dudley

Jaqks Chicken and Chips, New Street, West Bromwich

Fenn's Cafe, Vicarage Road, Halesowen

Indiluxe Restaurant, Audnam, Stourbridge

David's Deli, Lower High Street, Stourbridge

Full English Cafe, Halesowen Road, Halesowen

Zero-star ratings