City's Britannia Hotel chain sees £9.5m losses

The Britannia Hotel in Wolverhampton city centre

Britannia Hotels has been ranked as the worst hotel chain in the UK for nine years in a row.

It reduced numbers employed from 2,740 to 1,765 in the year to March 31, 2021.

The Cheshire-headquartered business had made a profit of £13.7m in 2019-2020. Turnover fell from £120.4m to £38.3m for 2020-2021 as it was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain was ranked as the worst hotel chain in the annual survey by consumer group Which?

Britannia, which has 61 hotels across the UK, received an average customer score of only 49 per cent.

Consevative councillor Ellis Turrell recently suggested the city council should use compulsory purchase powers to buy and refurbish the Wolverhampton hotel rather than include a new premier hotel as part of the Westside project.

The site, next to the Grand Theatre, is currently being used by Serco to accommodate asylum seekers as part of the Home Office’s dispersal programme.