Office building on market for £2.6m

Trinity Point East

Property agent Siddall Jones, which has offices in Dudley and Birmingham, has been selected to sell Trinity Point East, New Road.

Managing director Ed Siddall-Jones said: “We are offering for sale the main seven-storey building known as the East Wing with the associated car parking area offering 70 spaces.

“The property provides 52,107 sq ft over a ground and six upper floors and planning permission was granted in December 2021 for the conversion of the first and upper levels to 87 residential units, and more recently permission has been granted for the refurbishment of the existing facade to include new windows.”

He added: “Office to residential conversions provide a new and valuable resource for the housing market, and Trinity Point East is the perfect example of a major opportunity coming to the market with planning permission already in place.

“With the West Midlands residential market currently so strong, we are anticipating strong interest in this property and look forward to striking a deal that will bring another 87 apartments on to the market.”