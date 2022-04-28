Ladder for the Black Country: Customer service role is one of over 100 apprenticeship vacancies

Apollo is looking for a customer service apprentice

Apollo Aerospace Components is a worldwide organisation with facilities in Europe, North America and Asia.

Working with Ladder partner Performance Through People, Apollo Aerospace Components is looking to employ a customer service level 2 apprentice who is driven and willing to go the extra mile to provide outstanding experience for new and existing clients.

Walsall-based PTP, an award-winning training provider which has been established for more than 40 years, currently has over 100 apprenticeship vacancies, working with a wide range of employers across a variety of sectors. These include customer service, childcare, care, dental, business administration, engineering and many more.

An apprenticeship is often seen as an alternative to sixth form, college and higher education; however apprenticeships are open to anyone over the age of 16.

They are a viable way to step into a career, change career path or enhance career progression through completing apprenticeships of increasing levels as you develop.

For further information about this or any other apprenticeship vacancy call 01922 651100 or email info@ptp-training.co.uk or visit ptp-training.co.uk or ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk