Black Country cosmetics shop wins four different international awards

Riah Read, owner of Dollface Cosmetics since 2016

Opened in 2016 and based in Coseley, Dollface Cosmetics offers a wide array of beauty, cosmetic and personal care procedures including lip fillers, non-surgical rhinoplasty and microblading.

Owner, Riah Read, was completely shocked after the salon came in first place for lip enhancement and non-surgical rhinoplasty in The International Aesthetics Awards 2022.

But the success didn't stop there, with the salon winning best practitioner in England, followed by best practitioner worldwide.

Riah, 28, originally from Sandwell, said: "I was completely shocked to be honest, when I first looked at the results, I didn't think I'd won until I looked properly.

"Then I had won again, and again, and again.

"I have worked really hard at this job, so it was great to get recognition.

"I think there's a lot of companies popping up now, but we have been going since 2016.

"We see clients from across the world, and they are very important to us, we really do care.

"We look after our customers, and even offer a 24 hour after care line for support."

The salon doesn't just offer procedures either, with Riah holding CPD accredited aesthetics courses too.

She added: "I teach normal everyday people who want a career change and people already in the industry.