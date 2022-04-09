Four new industrial units to be built at historic Wolverhampton site

Some of the older factory units in Sunbeam Street, Blakenhall, Wolverhampton.

Development of the former Parker Paul site in Sunbeam Street, Blakenhall, will also include a new car park on existing redundant land.

The application has been made by Mr Dudrah Jaggar, of property developers J and R Investments UK Ltd, also in Blakenhall.

A statement from Paul Simkin of Wolverhampton-based Thorne Architecture Limited – acting on behalf of Mr Jaggar – said: “The existing grade II factory buildings have provided Wolverhampton with a large heritage asset for over 100 years.

Elevation plans for the new industrial units

“Recently the buildings have undergone refurbishment, and some of the more recent buildings have been demolished to allow for 21st century traffic manoeuvring – and also to suit any modern manufacturing industries that are attracted to the area.

“Due to the success of the factory complex refurbishment and redevelopment, there is a need for further light industrial units to be created.

“The current vacant car park land will allow these new buildings to be constructed without affecting or causing harm to the adjacent existing units under curtilage listing.

Plans for the new industrial units

“This planning application is for the construction of four light industrial units and the formation of a replacement car park on the vacant unused land.

“These new units will provide further industrial manufacturing opportunities and employment to the area,” he added.

“The development site forms part of the Imex Trading Estate and is within curtilage listing of the grade II listed factory buildings. The heritage asset is significant because of its age and contribution to manufacturing in the area, together with providing a good example of Victorian industrial building.

“Each of the new buildings will have minimal impact on the adjoining properties and any historic fabric will remain untouched.”

In documentation granting consent, planning officer Andrew Johnson said: “Whilst this area comprises almost entirely commercial/industrial uses, this is a mixed character area for urban design.

“The immediate vicinity includes a piecemeal mixture of industrial buildings from various historic periods up to more modern developments.

“These new units are of a simple modern design – avoiding being a pastiche or architectural copy of some of the other heritage asset/older properties nearby.