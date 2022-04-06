Notification Settings

Test drives for scooter at Selfridges

By John Corser
Published:

Commuters and businesses will be able to experience the fun of the new electric Carver three-wheeled scooter at Selfridges’ four UK stores, including Bullring, Birmingham, until the end of this month.

The new electric Carver
The Carver can travel 60 miles for less than £1 of electricity and it can transport two people, or one person plus cargo.

It is only a metre wide and offers levels of stability not possible with a two-wheeled scooter. The occupants are protected from the weather thanks to a windscreen, roof and doors, and there’s no need to wear a helmet. The Carver has a steering wheel, automatic gears and a patented tilting mechanism.

The new Carver S+ model has a top speed of 50mph, and the new Carver R+ model has a driving range of 80 miles. Both versions are available as a two-seater, or as a Cargo version which has 500 litres of storage space, making it ideal for businesses.

William Keene, of Carver Electric, said: “With rising fuel costs, concern over local air quality, worries about climate change, and worsening congestion in our cities, there has never been a better time to buy an electric Carver. With a two-seater model that’s perfect for commuting, and a Cargo version that’s ideal for last-mile deliveries, the three-wheeled Carver promises huge savings on running costs.”

To test drive the Carver at Selfridges, customers can simply speak to a team member in each store.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

