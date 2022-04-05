Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

HomeServe accelerates performance amid Covid-19 challenges

By James PughBusinessPublished:

Home assistance business HomeServe has accelerated its performance despite Covid-19 headwinds.

In the year ended March 31, the Walsall-based firm said overall customer satisfaction and global policy retention went up in line with expectations, from 83 per cent last year to 84.

In North America, despite the pandemic’s impact, policy retention remained high, at 85 per cent, while partner households grew to 73 million.

In the UK customer numbers were in line with expectations, while the Spanish market reported an increase in job volumes.

HomeServe’s Home Experts – the online platform which matches consumers with trades – was profitable for the first full year, while marketplace Checkatrade reported 47,000 paying trade with the average revenue per trade going up to £1,200 – 27.8 per cent up on last year.

Further detail on all the group's businesses will be provided in HomeServe's full-year results on May 24.

Business
News
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News