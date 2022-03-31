One Centenary Way tops out

Hector McAlpine of Sir Robert McAlpine, Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, Stuart Bale of Sir Robert McAlpine, Anita Bhalla of Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, Chris Taylor of Federated Hermes and Rob Groves of MEPC

The traditional ceremony was held on the 13th floor of the building, part of Birmingham’s £1.2 billion Paradise development.

It was organised by the development and construction teams from MEPC and Sir Robert McAlpine.

Senior figures from parties involved in Paradise, including Chris Taylor, Cchairman of MEPC and chief executive of real estate at the international business of Federated Hermes; Rob Groves, regional development director at MEPC; Hector McAlpine, executive partner of construction contractor Sir Robert McAlpine; Ian Cheung, managing director – Southern, Sir Robert McAlpine, and Councillor Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, all helped to insert a final bolt into the building’s ground-breaking steel exoskeleton that gives One Centenary Way its unique look.

The steel exoskeleton also enables the building to straddle the A38 Queensway tunnel, that runs directly beneath the site and has remained open throughout the construction period.

Designed by Glenn Howells Architects, with engineering input from Arup, One Centenary Way is a 68 metres tall.

The basement of the building features Birmingham’s first dedicated cycle hub with space for up to 400 bikes, showers, storage and maintenance facilities, all available to the public as well as Paradise occupiers.

There has already been significant commercial interest in the building, and its first major office letting was announced last year when global employee-owned built environment consultancy Arup took 68,000 sq ft of space across three floors. Arup will be relocating its Midlands office and 1,000 staff to the building in 2023.

Mr Taylor said: "Today is a celebration of the efforts and extraordinary collaboration by the development and construction teams to bring One Centenary Way to life.

"By investing in a building that sets new standards of sustainability, efficiency and desirability for the city, we are supporting Birmingham’s credentials as a leading business destination.