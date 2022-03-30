New licensing condition for lockdown breach pub

The Pendulum pub in Blaydon Road, Pendeford. Photo: Google Street View

The Pendulum in Blaydon Road, Pendeford, had its licence revoked in May 2020, after police found evidence of people inside the premises and alcohol being consumed on several occasions.

Officers had earlier responded to an anonymous call informing them that the pub had been open the day before, with the lights and TV on and 7-10 people drinking inside.

They subsequently issued the pub’s designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) at the time, Mr Soran Rostam, with a Coronavirus Restrictions Prohibition Notice.

In a letter submitted alongside the application, licensing manager Greg Bickerdike said: “I write on behalf of the licensing authority to submit formal representations to the application under the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder.

“I mediated with the premises licence holder on November 9, 2020, that the licence would be granted subject to the inclusion of the following condition: the previous premises licence holder, Mr Soran Rostam, will have no involvement with the operation nor management of the business.

“This was as a result of the revocation of the premises licence for the same premises at a meeting of the statutory licensing sub-committee on May 20, 2020.

“I do not intend to mediate with the applicant. However, I will notify them of my representations,” he added.

In further correspondence, Aimee Taylor, licensing and regulatory officer for West Midlands Police, said: “We wish to make formal representations for this application under the licensing objective of prevention of crime and disorder.

“This license was only granted back based on the condition that Mr Rostam will have no involvement in the operation nor management of the business. As a result, West Midlands Police will not be mediating.”

However, licensing bosses have also received a number of concerns about the latest application, which has been made by Mr Mohammed Khalil Ali.

In a letter to the licensing committee, ward councillor Susan Roberts (Lab. Oxley) said: “I would like my objections to be taken into account. I have received complaints in the past about The Pendulum from residents.

“This has happened at a weekend on Friday and Saturday Nights – loud music playing until 1am. Then people arguing outside the pub. This is causing disruption to residents’ sleep.

“In fact, one couple has moved into a back bedroom to try to get away from the noise. Residents should be able to live there, and watch TV in their own homes without having to listen to bass thumping away over their television.

“It is obvious with the removal of the clause residents will suffer. Some people have complained to the council about this in the past. The council has spoken to the licensee and he has apologised, but then it has happened again,” she added.

“With arguments going on outside the pub when it closes, it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt. So it causes problems for the local community.”

Further correspondence from a resident who did not wish to be named said: “I and other people local to The Pendulum public house don’t want any change to any condition that will result in loud music at weekends until 1am and later, which we have had in the past.

“It is so loud we can hear the music over the TV at times. Also, there is the nuisance of people shouting and swearing late at night. This is not fair on residents trying to sleep.”

When the licence was revoked in 2020, the barrister acting on behalf of West Midlands Police, Mr Gary Grant, said that allowing Mr Rostam to continue as licensee would be “like leaving Ronnie Biggs in charge of Network Rail,”.