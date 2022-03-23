Roy Richardson receives the Freedom of the City of London

Roy Richardson with the Freedom of The City of London

Roy, who along with his brother Don created the Merry Hill Centre, received the honour at a ceremony in London's historic Guildhall.

The Worshipful Company of Chartered Surveyors, one of London’s Livery Companies, nominated Roy in recognition of the significant economic contribution the Richardson family business has made in London and across the country.

The honour dates back from 1237 and among other honours means Roy could stop traffic by herding sheep across bridges into to the City of London.

"I am immensely proud and honoured to have received the Freedom of the City of London, and regard it as recognition for the hard work done by many in our family business over the years, not least my brother Don, and sons Martyn, Lee and Carl who now lead all the activities around the world.

"As a proud Black Country man I was humbled to receive both the Freedom of Sandwell and Dudley in recent years, and I am delighted that a business born in the Black Country has developed to the extent where it is recognised by our capital in such a way."

He added: "I’ll need to check the small print, but I am hoping that this means I can now walk my sheep all the way from Sandwell to the Square Mile!"

Previous recipients include Winston Churchill and Florence Nightingale to Nelson Mandela, with Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, Mark Carney, the Canadian former Governor of the Bank of England, and Dame Kate Bingham, the entrepreneur who led the UK Government’s successful vaccine taskforce.