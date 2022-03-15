Neighbourhood 'micropub' granted licence despite residents’ objections

The empty shop unit at Lodge Road

Jim Brown hopes his new venture will transform an empty double shop unit in Lodge Road, Brereton, Rugeley, into a community meeting place serving coffee and cask ales.

But residents living just metres from the venue have questioned if it will be a “micropub” as described in the application put forward to Cannock Chase Council.

The authority’s licensing sub-committee heard from objectors on Monday that the bar could have capacity for up to 120 people and there were concerns about customers smoking outside near family homes and lack of parking.

Chris Jones, who spoke against the application at Monday’s hearing, said: “It’s a very quiet neighbourhood. There has always been retail units there and we expect there to be noise up to 8pm or 9pm max.

“There are going to be groups of people lingering outside and smoking. Even the best-behaved pub-goers are going to cause a nuisance in a quiet neighbourhood. That’s our main concern.”

Resident Gina Mottram said: “You have no smoking area – are you going to push the smokers towards residents’ houses? There is nowhere else for them to go other than outside houses.

“I don’t understand how you have been allowed to advertise it as a micro bar when it is a pub – you have falsely advertised it. You are bringing a pub onto a residential estate that has never had a pub on it before.”

Cannock Chase Council received more than 50 letters and emails in response to the application, with some in support and some against. There was also a petition sent in containing 30 names.

Mr Brown told the panel that Brereton and Ravenhill Parish Council had raised no objections to the plans. He added that he was willing to adhere to 22 conditions put forward by Staffordshire Police, covering measures including CCTV, protecting children from harm and preventing alcohol sales to under-18s, and two conditions proposed by the council’s environmental protection team if the licence was allowed.

Mr Brown said: “I grew up in the Brereton area and I still have family and friends on the estate. The double unit is currently empty and an eyesore for the area – it brings the area down.

“What I am proposing is to turn this run-down property into community hub – a place where the community can come together for a drink and a chat. It will be a combination of a café and micropub with a relaxing environment and well-behaved clientèle.

“It will be dog-friendly and child-friendly and offer freshly-ground coffee, tea, cask ales, wine, gins and a variety of sweet and savoury snacks. There will be no gambling machines or jukebox.

“There is nowhere in Brereton you can get a quality cask ale at the moment unless you go out of the area. A similar place to what I’m proposing is Bod in Stafford, which is also in the middle of a nice residential area.

“I have visited there a number of times and there were approximately 40 people inside – a mix of elderly ladies having a cup of tea, younger mums with pushchairs and older gentlemen meeting up for an ale. It is a very nice place to go and is the type of place I am proposing.”

Panel members granted the licence subject to the conditions put forward by the police and council.