Plan for electric vehicle chargers outside McDonald’s

Mcdonald's, Lea Road, off Penn Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The 120kW chargers will replace two parking bays on the car park outside McDonald’s on Lea Road, just off Penn Road, close to the city centre.

Each charging point can give a vehicle 120 miles of range in around 15 minutes. Both units are also supported by a 24-hour telephone helpline.

Rachael Kendrew, of Basingstoke-based InstaVolt Ltd – the company supplying the charging stations – said: “The UK has binding climate agreements to reduce the levels of C02 emissions by at least 100 per cent of 1990 levels by 2050.

“The C02 emissions of a car are directly proportional to the quantity of fuel consumed by an engine. While there has been progress in reducing emissions of air quality pollutants from vehicles, there has been less progress in reducing C02 from cars – despite improvements in engine efficiency.

“Electric vehicles do not produce any exhaust emissions during their operation and as such the government is pushing for the increased adoption of them to help decarbonise our economy.

“As the number of electric vehicles on the road increases, so does the need for the infrastructure,” she said.

Fitted along with the units will be a green feeder pillar which connects them directly to the local grid.

“To further ensure ease of use and open accessibility, the chargers accept contactless payment, meaning there is no need to sign up to any apps or

subscription service – just tap and go,” added Miss Kendrew.

In written notice granting permission, Wolverhampton Council planning officer Martyn Gregory said: “The charging points will contribute towards creating a sustainable form of development and encourage the use of vehicles that will contribute towards a reduction in road transport emissions.”

A report published by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) last week revealed that Wolverhampton and the Black Country is on the brink of an electric vehicle (EV) revolution – with an estimated 167,527 environmentally friendly cars expected to be on the roads by 2030.

Councillor Steve Evans (Lab. Fallings Park), Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “Electric vehicles are a growing part of transport in our city. They will be crucial in helping the council meet our climate targets.