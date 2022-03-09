Waste firm Biffa trading in line with expectations

Biffa Poplars landfill, Lichfield Road, Cannock

The company, which operates waste collection services in Cannock, South Staffordshire and Stafford, said net revenue for the first 11 months of the year ending March 25 were around 35 per cent higher than a year earlier and around 20 higher higher than in fiscal 2020.

Excluding acquisitions, growth increased by around 25 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, it said.

Like-for-like volumes at its industrial and commercial division have stabilised slightly above pre-pandemic levels.