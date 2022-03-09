Stagecoach ditches plans for National Express merger as it backs rival takeover

File photo dated 28/07/15 of a National Express coach. The 1.9 billion merger between National Express and Stagecoach is being investigated by the UK's competition watchdog in a move that stops the firms from selling off any UK assets. Issue date: Wednesday January 26, 2022. PA Photo. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has served a so-called initial enforcement order, which prevents the transport firms from fully combining or offloading businesses while it probes the deal. See PA story CITY Stagecoach. Photo credit should read: John Stillwell/PA Wire National Express and Stagecoach were in talks to merge

Instead, it has agreed to a higher rival £595 million takeover.

Stagecoach said it is recommending an acquisition by investor DWS Infrastructure for 105p a share in cash and has withdrawn support for the National Express bid, which valued Stagecoach at around £437 million.

The National Express and Stagecoach tie-up – which was agreed in December – is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which served a so-called initial enforcement order in January stopping the firms from combining operations or selling any UK businesses while it probes the deal.

National Express runs bus services in the West Midlands and coach services country-wide. Stagecoach also runs bus services across the country.

Stagecoach said the DWS bid offers greater certainty for investors and employees, with overall headcount in frontline operational roles expected to remain the same, as well as the retention of Stagecoach's existing headquarter functions.

It added the new deal will also provide continuity at the top, with senior bosses set to remain in post.

Martin Griffiths, chief executive of Stagecoach, said: "The proposed offer presents a major opportunity to maximise the significant growth potential ahead as governments seek to deliver economic recovery, level up communities, provide better health outcomes for citizens, and transition to a net-zero future.

"We believe it will open a new and exciting chapter for Stagecoach, backed by a team who share our vision for a more sustainable future."

The DWS offer marks a 37 per cent premium to Stagecoach's closing share price of 76.55p on Tuesday.

It also significantly tops the National Express offer, which was worth just over 69.34p a share.

The offer from National Express would have given Stagecoach's shareholders a 25 per cent stake in the enlarged £1.9 billion business.

DWS already has a number of long-term infrastructure investments in the UK, such as Yorkshire Water owner Kelda and Peel Ports, as well as in other European transport groups, including Belgian public bus operator Hansea.