Midlands infrastructure forum launched

Constructing Excellence Midlands has launched the forum to help businesses modernise their methods and use digital tools to drive efficiency on major projects.

Andrew Carpenter, chief executive of Constructing Excellence Midlands, said: “The forum will present a fantastic opportunity for the Midlands infrastructure community to coordinate responses to key industry challenges and collaborate on projects and programmes, ensuring continued infrastructure advancement that is pre-emptive of the demands and opportunities for the region.

“Infrastructure requires a collective planning approach where visibility of the opportunity to collaborate is essential, whether that’s rail, aviation, utilities, roads or power. An infrastructure forum will provide an opportunity to work smarter with collaborative efficacy and prove how we can provide ‘more for less’, while improving safety and sustainability outcomes.”

Mark Lyddon, Midlands regional infrastructure lead at consultancy Turner & Townsend, said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the conception of the Constructing Excellence Midlands Infrastructure Forum. The Midlands boasts leading global pioneering minds in infrastructure development, working on world class projects and programmes. This forum will enable clients and the entire supply chains to utilise the power of their combined expertise and experience.

“Consultation and collaboration through this platform will help us drive improvement in our industry and deliver better outcomes for customers and the environment. With the current volume of infrastructure construction activity and projects planned to take place in the Midlands region, we must create an improved way of working across clients and programmes.”