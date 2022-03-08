Lord's recruitment push for 40th anniversary year

Some of the Lord Combustion Services team

Launched in March 1982, the Oldbury-based firm is looking to add commercially qualified gas service engineers as the award-winning firm serves more than 1000 customers across the West Midlands including NHS sites, schools and Edgbaston cricket ground.

With a strong order book, Lord is looking ahead to 12 months of further success having grown revenues and profits throughout the challenging Covid-19 pandemic while increasing staffing levels to nearly 50 employees.

Operating from its base in Dudley Road East, Oldbury, Lord has taken on a number of large installation contracts while continuing to grow its customer base. Lord has been recognised as a leading Black Country business and for its achievements in reducing clients’ environmental impact.

In November Lord won two top prizes at the 2021 Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards, service business of the year along with Emma Tibbetts winning director of the year, as well as the sustainability trophy at the West Midlands Business Masters Awards, organised by regional news website Business Desk.

The awards were in recognition of the efforts of managing director Stuart Smith and the team during the Covid-19 pandemic and successive lockdowns, when they ensured key buildings had hot water for hygiene measures as well as heating, as well as the later easing of restrictions.

Stuart said: “The old saying is that life begins at 40 and that is certainly the case for Lord as we actively recruit more experienced staff and continue to provide innovative services for our varied customer base across the West Midlands. We will build on our success not just in 2022 but in the years ahead as Lord shapes the next chapter in our story.

“In our 40 years of operating, Lord has a proud history of delivering commercial heating and ventilation solutions for landmark buildings including the leading West Midlands Premier League football grounds. The Lord team even installed the central heating in the 10 Downing Street study when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister.

“By investing in our staff and bringing new talent through via apprenticeships, as well as raising funds for the community and supporting ex-military personnel through the Armed Forces Covenant, our whole business is geared around making a positive difference. We will continue to give back as our staff mark our 40th anniversary year.”