Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Failed furniture firm in administration

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

All remaining staff at Sven Christiansen, a furniture manufacturer based in Kingswinford, have been made redundant after it entered administration.

Inside the factory before closure
Inside the factory before closure

Around 150 people lost their jobs with the sudden closure of the factory at First Avenue, Pensnett Estate, last month.

Efforts to find a buyer for the company had been unsuccessful.

Its working capital was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

Despite registering record customer orders, the company had built up a considerable debt pile during the pandemic and performance was disrupted by the implementation of new IT systems.

Diana Frangou and Glen Carter of RSM UK Restructuring Advisory were appointed as joint administrators to Sven Christiansen on Thursday, March 3.

Diana Frangou said: "The cashflow issues were such that, following the lack of a buyer for the business as a going concern, the directors had no alternative but to cease trading and to place the company into administration.

"Regrettably, the company had to make the staff redundant prior to our appointment. Our first priority is to assist them with making their claims from the Redundancy Payments Office and offer general support and advice in these difficult circumstances."

Sven Christiansen had been trading for 47 years, with the majority of its staff based in the Black Country.

All remaining furniture in its showrooms and design studio are being sold and machinery and equipment has been sold at auction.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News