Marston’s breaks ground on new Wolverhampton HQ site

St John's House in Wolverhampton. Photo: KMB Construction Consultants

The redevelopment of St John’s House includes a complete refit of the derelict 1970s building into new office space for over 250 employees.

Carter Lauren won the competitive tender in December and has started work on site this week with plans to repurpose the majority of the existing office layout but to include a new stairwell providing full access to all floors from a new reception area, something that wasn’t originally in place in the current building.

With sustainability one of the key drivers of the build, the proposed plans include repurposing existing office space and layout of St John’s House where possible.

Open-plan office space will be the focal point of the layout echoing pub-led design features. Other areas of the office and building will include multiple meeting rooms and break out areas, wellbeing room, courtyard garden, training facility floor which will include a full-scale pub kitchen, EV charge points for colleagues, bike shed, and shower facilities.

Remaining in Wolverhampton has been a key decision for the company throughout the new office process, not only from an employee perspective, with the majority of head office-based employees being primarily based within Wolverhampton and its surrounding areas, but also staying in the city that remains a huge part of their heritage.

Originally Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries, the company has had roots in Wolverhampton since 1834 and said it was important to them that they honoured that and remained part of the city’s growing landscape.

City of Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “Marston’s remains one of the city’s major employers and a brand that puts Wolverhampton on the map globally.

“I am delighted they have started works on the refurbishment of St John’s House. It shows a real commitment to our city.

“It will not only bring back to life this vacant office building but will also provide job opportunities for our citizens and deliver a major boost to the local economy.

“There is £4.4 billion of investment on site or in the pipeline in the City of Wolverhampton and this development by a fantastic Wolverhampton company is another boost for our regeneration plans.”

Andy Kershaw, head of property at Marston’s, added: "A lot of the groundwork for this scheme was completed throughout lockdown so to actually now see our construction team on site is really bringing it to life for us. We have got some pretty special plans for the offices which we are keeping under lock and key for the moment and we look forward to revealing further plans soon.”