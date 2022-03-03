Rentokil enjoys profit rise

Rentokil Initial at Castlegate Way, Dudley

The group, which has a commercial cleaning base employing more than 100 at Castlegate Way in Dudley, saw its performance be powered by a 18.6 per cent growth in its pest control business and an 8.2 per cent rise in its core hygiene operations.

It has also contributed to a 5.5 per cent rise in overall revenues, which are now closing in on £3 billion.

The group has also reported free cash flow totalling £326.5m, alongside 52 acquisitions for the year – enough for one every week.

This includes 17 in North America, such as Terminix, which it acquired last December in a pricey £5bn deal, as it looks to expand into the US market.