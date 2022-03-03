Ladder for the Black Country: Invest in your career with an HS2 apprenticeship

Former HS2 apprentice Charlotte Chilman

Charlotte Chilman studied for a level three apprenticeship in human resources, and after finishing her studies last year, has progressed into a permanent role in the Future Talent team.

Charlotte, from Birmingham, said: “I was 19 when I began my apprenticeship. I did well at sixth form and secured three A-levels, but I didn’t want to go to university.

"The thought of getting into debt scared me and I wasn’t 100 per cent sure what I wanted to do career-wise, so it seemed like a lot of time and money to invest without a clear goal in sight.

“Everyone has heard of HS2, and that’s what initially attracted me. Back in 2019, when I applied, it felt like the biggest thing happening in the West Midlands, and three years on that hasn’t changed. Despite the pandemic, Birmingham is booming, and I think HS2 is playing a big part in that.

“If you’re considering an apprenticeship, the best advice that I can give is to think carefully about the organisation – do your research first. Can you be sure they’ll invest in you, and not leave you to do the jobs that no one else wants to do? And think about your future too. Will your apprenticeship lead to a career? Is the programme flexible, allowing you to join different departments to discover what appeals to you most?

“HS2 was a great place to begin my career. People assume it’s entirely construction-focused, but that isn’t the case. It’s such a huge project, with core functions like the environment, town planning, health and safety and IT at its heart, so there’s an opportunity for everyone.

"Each year HS2 takes on a new cohort of apprentices and graduates, and I’m now part of the team that supports them on their future career journey. If I had my time again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Ladder for Black Country says apprenticeships bridge the gap between earning and learning, allowing students to gain valuable work experience while studying for professional qualifications in their chosen field.