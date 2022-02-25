Bride-to-be in tears after abrupt closure of golf club wedding venue her heart was set on

Staffordshire Golf Club at Bridgnorth Road, Wombourne

The Staffordshire Golf Club, off Bridgnorth Road in Wombourne, also a popular marriage location, is due to shut its doors in May after the owners said they were struggling to guarantee the long-term future of the site.

Scores of customers and residents have taken to social media in response after the operators blamed a combination of rising energy and operational costs plus the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for the problems.

Sarah Buckle, 34, and her fiancé Bradley Turton, 23, of Carisbrooke Road, Friar Park, Wednesbury, had hoped to tie the knot in the picturesque grounds in June 2024.

"I've just about stopped crying now since we got the phone call from the wedding organisers at the club telling us the weddings booked after May 8 were cancelled.

"I only went to choose the chair covers last week. The owners must have known when we booked that there was an intention to sell. I feel sorry for the staff who are going to lose their jobs.

"We booked the venue at the start of this month and as far as we knew everything was all right. It offered everything we wanted at a really good price. I set my heart on it and all the places we've looked at since are just not the same and we're charged £2,000 to £3,000 more.

"The views are just beautiful and a lot of our family live in that area so they wouldn't have had to travel far for the wedding," the warehouse operative said.

"I'm gutted. We have a bit of time so if anyone can help us find a new venue, we'd be really grateful," she added.

Once owned by the Earl of Dudley, the business has endured a difficult two years after coronavirus restrictions resulted in reduced income due to on/off closures of the clubhouse and wedding venue arm. Owners C C Cooper (Lye) refunded membership fees in full for when the course was shut due to the pandemic.

C C Cooper (Lye) director Mark Allen said there was been little option except to call it a day.

“A dedicated team has been set up to work with members, staff and event organisers to provide clear communication and to find the best possible outcome for everyone,” Mr Allen added.

Members have been informed of the deal, said to be with a local businessman, and the expected closure of the venue will be at the beginning of May, with the option to have all fees refunded or their membership transferred to the firm’s sister course at Perton Park, in Wrottesley Park Road, Perton near Wolverhampton.