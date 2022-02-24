Ladder for the Black Country: Inspiring the next generation

The event and conference takes place at Millennium Point in Birmingham

Since 2015, the event and conference has attracted thousands of visitors wishing to learn about the career options available for young people. The quality advice, guidance and support provided at the event is vital to ensure young people are inspired by the prospect of apprenticeships, traineeships and other opportunities.

The show, sponsored by DPD will be opened by Kevin Davis, chairman of the Ladder Foundation. Event partners include the Ladder for the Black Country, The Black Country Skills Factory, The Black Country Consortium, GBSLEP, the BAME Apprenticeship Alliance and The Parents’ Guide To.

Teachers, careers advisors, school-leavers, students, parents, carers and families are all welcome to attend, and can look forward to receiving valuable face-to-face advice from a host of employers and higher education providers regarding opportunities for young people across the Midlands.

The event takes place at the Millennium Point in Birmingham on Friday, March 25 from 9.30am until 4pm. It is free to attend and open to all, however those wishing to visit must register. Those who do not register before the event can do so on the day of the event at the registration desk.