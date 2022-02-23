Penkridge losing Sainsbury’s Local branch next month

A Sainsbury’s statement said: “We have made the difficult to decision to close our - Local store next month.
"Colleagues have been offered the opportunity to explore alternative roles within Sainsbury’s and customers can continue to shop with us at our nearby stores. We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we’re supporting them in any way we can.”
The chain added that decisions to close branches were not taken lightly.
Sainsbury's Pensnett Local branch is due to be taken over by Budgens this month.