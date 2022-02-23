Innovators combine to drive West Midlands 5G transformation

West Midlands 5G has teamed up with Sitenna

The West Midlands is a leader in 5G technology and accelerating deployment, having developed the UK’s first and largest region-wide 5G testbed.

Birmingham-based Sitenna is backed by the Y Combinator accelerator in Silicon Valley which helped develop global tech giants such as Stripe, AirBnB, Dropbox and Coinbase.

They and WM5G are collaborating to accelerate the rollout of wireless connectivity infrastructure in the region.

Following the awarding of £500,000 earlier this month to the West Midlands Combined Authority rom the Government’s £4m Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator ilot funding, the collaboration will see major wireless infrastructure providers and operators gain access to the Sitenna platform across the West Midlands and the UK.

WM5G and Sitenna have been selected to power the DCIA project led by WMCA.

They will be supporting local authorities to better serve the connectivity needs of local businesses and residents and helping drive economic activity.

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “The West Midlands was already the UK’s best-connected region for 5G and the fastest growing economy outside London when Covid knocked us off course.

“Our priority now is to bounce back, return to our previous economic trajectory, and supercharge our recovery by capitalising on new technologies. That’s why this collaboration with Sitenna is so important, as it will help pave the way for the lightning-fast connectivity local people and local businesses need to prosper in the years ahead – helping to support and create the well-paid jobs of the future.”

Robert Franks, managing director at WM5G, said: “We are thrilled to be working with West Midands innovator Sitenna to deliver the bid and accelerate the levelling-up of the region through more widespread deployment of 5G.

“It is crucial for local innovators to share skills and experience to drive innovation in the region, working together to further reinforce the West Midlands as the home of innovation and the ideal place for the future investment and development of new technologies.”

Daniel Campion,chief executive of Sitenna, added: “We are excited to work with WM5G in promoting the efficient delivery of next generation wireless networks. It is a pleasure to work alongside WM5G as a forward-thinking partner, and we look forward to delivering our projects as part of the DCIA programme to provide essential support for the region’s Local Authorities.