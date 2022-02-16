Shop’s 24-hour bid refused by councillors

Vale Stores in Handsworth

The Vale Stores at Church Vale, Handsworth, had applied to extend its alcohol licence and opening hours to run for 24 hours – but have been turned down by councillors.

In a licensing sub-committee hearing last week, the shop’s representative Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo had said there had never been complaints about its running.

At the meeting, Dr Jaddoo listed Black-owned businesses in Birmingham which had been turned down licensing and planning applications in the past year.

Referencing reasons given for refusal such as drugs, antisocial behaviour or violence, he said “we are bordering on a stereotypical view”.

But the sub-committee has sided with West Midlands Police, who said extending the licence would lead to “crime and disorder and public nuisance”.

The licensing sub-committee – consisting of chair Cllr Phil Davis, Cllr Martin Straker Welds and Cllr Bob Beauchamp – has now given its decision.

It states: “Those representing the applicant wondered if there had perhaps been some discrimination against the application on grounds of race, and observed that the police had never been to the shop.

“However the applicant had held the licence for twelve years without problems, and moreover the police confirmed in front of the sub-committee that there was no dispute that his current style of operation was entirely satisfactory.

“The issue was whether to permit 24 hour trading with the operating schedule which had been offered.”

Detailing the submissions by the police, the sub-committee stated late night hours would “encourage the drinkers who were known to congregate locally at The Triangle” nearby.

They said: “The sub-committee accepted the recommendation of the police that the licensing objectives would be in jeopardy if the variation were to be granted.

“The police were the experts in crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour; their evidence was not merely speculative, but was based on direct professional knowledge.