Willenhall market shut over storm alert

By Deborah Hardiman

Willenhall Market will be closed on Wednesday on safety grounds due to expected high winds from two approaching storms.

Willenhall Market in 2020
Walsall Council said the closure decision had been made "in response to the predicated weather forecast for inclement weather".

It said a risk assessment will be carried out to ascertain if the stalls, in Market Place, along with markets in Walsall town centre and Bloxwich will be in operation on Friday.

The Met Office has put out two yellow warnings for wind across the whole of the West Midlands - including Shropshire, the Black Country and Staffordshire - and areas of Wales including Powys, as Storms Dudley and Eunice approach.

The first warning runs from 3pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday, while the other goes from midnight on Thursday to 9pm on Friday.

