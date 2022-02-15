Willenhall market shut over storm alert

Willenhall Market in 2020

Walsall Council said the closure decision had been made "in response to the predicated weather forecast for inclement weather".

It said a risk assessment will be carried out to ascertain if the stalls, in Market Place, along with markets in Walsall town centre and Bloxwich will be in operation on Friday.

The Met Office has put out two yellow warnings for wind across the whole of the West Midlands - including Shropshire, the Black Country and Staffordshire - and areas of Wales including Powys, as Storms Dudley and Eunice approach.