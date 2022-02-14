Burger restaurant opposed over 'fist fight' and 'illegal parking'

Picture showing bad parking outside Burger and Sauce

Burger and Sauce restaurant is located at a former Argos on the corner of the High Street and Grange Road and its current opening times are 2pm-11pm according to its website.

But it has applied for a licence to allow it to serve late-night refreshment from 11pm-3am and play recorded music from 12pm-2am, with new opening hours of 12pm-3am.

The move has been opposed by ten residents, as well as Councillor Lisa Trickett and the council’s environmental health team.

Residents have warned there has been a fight outside the premises as well as an increase in parking on double yellow lines and the pavement.

One neighbour said: “Anti-social behaviour has increased. Many of those who illegally park sit in their cars eating their food and then drop all their litter out of their windows.

“We hear loud altercations at night – swearing and shouting, I have witnessed a fist fight between two adult males at night.

“Sometimes people are actually double-parked here, with other cars parked on the footpaths.

“On two occasions we have arrived home in the evening to find it impossible to drive our car into Grange Road because it is blocked by cars illegally parked.”

Councillor Trickett said the venue “could easily become a food and fight magnet”.

She said: “Since opening this venue has already seen a number of incidents and has become a draw for significant gatherings of young people from different parts of the community who are hostile to each other.

“In a recent incident, concerns were raised with the management of the premises who said they could not get involved in dealing with disturbances directly outside their venue or between different customers as that could be bad for business and invite repercussions.

“A view that is understandable but is a form of management that is utterly inappropriate to the late night opening of a venue that could easily become a food and fight magnet for people leaving late night pub openings.”

In the application form, applicant Munwar Hussain laid out how the business would meet the objectives in the Licensing Act 2003.

He said: “The premises licence holder will operate a zero tolerance approach towards drunken and anti social behaviour.

“Drunken persons shall not be admitted to the premises.

“The premises licence holder will ensure that prominent, clear and legible notices are displayed at all exits to the premises requesting the public to respect the needs of local residents and to leave the premises and the area quietly.”