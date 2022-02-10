Walsall's Mayor supports local high streets on tour of town

Mayor of Walsall Rose Burley visited family run businesses on her tour around the district centres as part of the We are Walsall campaign

Councillor Rose Burley recently visited upwards of 35 firms.

In Willenhall, the Mayor met the town partnership businesses which organise a host of events and activities throughout the year to encourage people to visit shops and facilities.

On her visit to Darlaston she was treated to a Bollywood dance display to enliven the high street, and went on to meet a local barber and a new design and print company which opened during the lockdown and are now expanding by opening a coffee shop right next door to their premises.

In Bloxwich, the library is the hub of the town with the veg shop trading locally for 15 years.

Councillor Burley said: “It’s been an amazing journey meeting so many specialist, family owned businesses and seeing the wide variety of choice and quality we have in our district centres.

"I have found a wonderful selection of new shops and cafes which are new to me and a great joy to see on our high streets of Walsall.

"I will definitely be returning to do my shopping locally.

"With libraries and community centres to add to the mix there’s a true community spirit alive and willing to serve shoppers locally.”

She also enjoyed meeting the independent, new businesses in Aldridge with a new husband and wife team taking on the dry cleaners.

The @hellowalsall Facebook page will be highlighting a different business locally for the next few weeks to give shoppers some inspiration and ideas of what’s available in Walsall.

The competition to win a £100 high street voucher has been extended, to give time for residents to shout out about their best loved shops and stores, cafes and bakeries locally.

Visit facebook.com/HelloWalsall for more information and to add your recommendation.