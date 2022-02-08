Teenage engineer apprentice learning quickly on the job

Apprentice Marcus Nicholls

To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, the Telford-based business has highlighted the success of its first ever customer service team apprentice, Marcus Nicholls.

Having completed a week’s work experience with the firm while at school, Marcus kept in touch with Viessmann and began an engineering apprenticeship with the company when he started college. Now aged 19, and in the fourth year of his course due to delays caused by Covid-19, Marcus has continued to balance his apprenticeship for three days a week alongside his gas engineering course at Dudley College.

Marcus’ job as a Viessmann engineer apprentice involves learning how to service and repair Viessmann’s entire product range; from domestic gas boilers, to commercial CHP engines. He is supported by line manager Kevin Coulter.

“Compared to other apprenticeships, my time at Viessmann has been really varied and hands-on," Marcus said. "I’ve worked with domestic, commercial and renewable heating products and learnt to diagnose problems, and even help out with servicing.

“Engineers call up with jobs they think I can help out on or might learn from, and then we’re off – no two days are the same. My apprenticeship has given me an opportunity to explore what I enjoy most, to deal with customers directly, and the practical experience has helped me grow up and into my role really quickly by giving me lots more responsibility than other people in my position elsewhere.”

Service director Andrew Lambert, who heads up the customer service team at Viessmann, said: “We know from experience the difference great service makes. We have the best engineers in the industry, and one of the main reasons to buy from Viessmann is because of the service back up we provide. This first apprenticeship in the customer experience team is a first step towards instilling that great service right at the start of an engineer’s journey.

“The fact that during his time with us, even through a worldwide pandemic, Marcus has worked in everything from customers' houses to massive plant rooms is incredible. At a time when the industry is facing a skills shortage, he has continued to learn the Viessmann way of doing things and will finish this trailblazer apprenticeship with the solid grounding he needs to start an exciting career.