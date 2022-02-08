Holiday boom sparks recruitment drive

Your Co-op Travel is recruiting after a bookings boom in January

Holiday bookings soared last month, after the Government’s stringent travel testing measures were lifted, with Your Co-op Travel reporting its busiest month of trading since the pandemic began.

Average weekly sales for the business, in January were more than 300 per cent up on the previous month.

To meet the increased demand, Your Co-op Travel, part of The Midcounties Co-operative, is conducting a series of recruitment events across the West Midlands to bolster staffing levels in its branches as well as at the head office in Walsall.

The next event will be held in the Walsall branch of Your Co-op Travel at Crown Wharf Shopping Park, Wolverhampton Street, on Thursday, February 10 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm.

Your Co-op Travel is also participating in the Wolverhampton Jobs Fair on March 16 at Molineux Stadium from 10am to 1pm.

Natalie Turner, head of branches for Your Co-op Travel, said: “With travel very much back on the agenda, we’re delighted to be welcoming new travel experts to the Your Co-op family, to deliver dream holidays to our customers and members.

“We are recruiting for more than 30 roles across the business, including travel consultants and travel assistant managers. We even have roles for trainee travel consultants who are ready to cut their teeth in this dynamic and friendly industry. The recruitment events are an opportunity for passionate people who have worked for a travel company or have their own travel business and are looking for a new challenge to drop in for a chat about our current vacancies, how to apply, and to go over the interview process and the benefits that come with being part of a co-operative society. The knowledge and expertise of a talented travel advisor is more in demand now than ever. There has never been a better time to join us.”