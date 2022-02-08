Fireaway takeaway opens in Wolverhampton with chance to win year's supply of pizza

Fireaway in Wolverhampton. Photo: Fireaway

The business in Darlington Street, next to Heavenly Desserts, is welcoming its first diners on Tuesday.

Fireaway is one of the fastest growing pizza chains in the UK, and recently opened a new branch in Walsall.

There will be 100 free pizzas given away on the opening day, face painting for children and a performance from a fire breather.

A competition to win a year's supply of pizza will also be running.

Music will be provided by DJs Stuart Ojelay of Word Of Mouth and DJ Simmz.