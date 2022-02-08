Notification Settings

Fireaway takeaway opens in Wolverhampton today

By John Corser

A new franchise of Fireaway Pizza has opened in Wolverhampton city centre creating a dozen new jobs.

Fireaway in Wolverhampton. Photo: Fireaway
The business in Darlington Street, next to Heavenly Desserts, is welcoming its first diners on Tuesday.

Fireaway is one of the fastest growing pizza chains in the UK, and recently opened a new branch in Walsall, its 100th in the UK

Pizza lovers will be able to choose from four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, including a unique Nutella Pizza.

Founder Mario Aleppo said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

The new branch is open from 12pm-11pm seven days a week. Customers can also order using Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

