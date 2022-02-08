Fireaway takeaway opens in Wolverhampton today

Fireaway in Wolverhampton. Photo: Fireaway

The business in Darlington Street, next to Heavenly Desserts, is welcoming its first diners on Tuesday.

Fireaway is one of the fastest growing pizza chains in the UK, and recently opened a new branch in Walsall, its 100th in the UK

Pizza lovers will be able to choose from four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, including a unique Nutella Pizza.

Founder Mario Aleppo said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”